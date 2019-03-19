|
|
Ivan Earl Waters
1953 - 2019
West Valley City, Utah-Ivan Earl Waters, was born on August 26, 1953 to Ivan Leon and Irene Withers Waters. Ivan was taken from us on March 15, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, D.J. Waters; daughter, Krystal; sister, Ellen Benzon. He was preceded in death by his brother David Waters.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. with Viewing held one hour prior to services at Neil O'Donnell Mortuary located at 372 East 100 South Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019