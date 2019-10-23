|
Ivan Delmar Nielsen
1934-2019
Ivan Delmar Nielsen was born June 2, 1934 to Ezra Elroy Nielsen and Arvilla Harris Nielsen. He died on October 18, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by his family. There will be a public viewing on Thursday, October 24 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Larkin Mortuary located at 3688 West 12600 South in Riverton, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Friday October 25 at 12:00 pm at the LDS Stake Center on 2742 West 14400 South in Bluffdale, Utah. A viewing will be held at the Stake Center prior to the funeral from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.
For full obituary please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019