|
|
Ivan J. Winberg
1938 - 2019
Tooele, UT-Ivan J. Winberg passed away in Tooele, UT on 4/6/2019 at age 80. He was born on 9/2/1938 to Ivan L. Winberg and Elinor Greenfield in Murray, UT. He married the love of his life Inez Smith in April of 1972 in the Salt Lake City Temple. He was inducted into the United States Armed Forces in June of 1958 and served until June of 1960. He is survived by his daughter, son in law, 3 grandsons, and 2 sisters. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, 3 sisters, and a brother.
A viewing will be held Thursday, 4/11/2019 from 7-9 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. A funeral service will Friday, 4/12/2019 at 11 AM with a viewing one hour prior, all at the same location. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019