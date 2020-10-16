Ivlyn Draper Mackie

1937 ~ 2020

Ivlyn Draper Mackie born August 15, 1937 in NYC NY has been reunited with her loving parents, Asa and Ivy Draper, along with her brother, Jay, and sister, Ila, on October 11, 2020. Ivlyn was sealed to her parents by proxy in the Draper Utah Temple on Oct 19, 2017 and is a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.

Being a mother and grandmother was her greatest calling in life and she did it with unconditional love and patience. Ivlyn married Vernon Moyer (deceased) and had three children. They later divorced.

Later in life she married Charles Mackie (deceased) they both loved working for and retired from UTA.

She is survived by her sister La Mat (Deal) Griggs, brother Walter (Kathy) Draper, children Joseph (Michelle) Moyer, Joelynn (Angela) Holliday, & Brent (Ella) Moyer along with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Until we meet again, we will miss and continue to love you.



