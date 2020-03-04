|
Ivy B Huber
1942 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Ivy B Huber passed away on March 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 11, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joseph and Birdie Benzon. She married the love of her life, George Huber on June 30th, 1961. Together they had five children. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Memorial Murray Mortuary 5850 South 900 East, Murray, Utah 84121. Viewings will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 - 9:00 PM and again on Saturday from 11:00 - 11:45 AM at the same location. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
The family expresses their love and gratitude to Canyon Hospice for their love and compassion to our loving Mother.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020