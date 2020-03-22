|
July 30, 1936 ~ February 12, 2020
John "Lynn" Dougan, economist, educational activist, philosopher, philanthropist and mentor died on February 12 after very long and courageous battles with cancer. A gifted financial analyst, Lynn was an early entrepreneur in cable television, oil and gas exploration, and media technology. His abiding passions were family, politics, educational reform and mentoring others even until his final days. He died at his Coronado home with beloved family at his side.
A Utah native, Lynn was born in Salt Lake City on July 30, 1936, the elder son of J.L. "Mike" Dougan and Ellen Marriott Dougan. Ever energetic, industrious and adventurous, he started delivering newspapers after school at the age of 9. He continued after-school and summer jobs throughout his youth. From pitching hay and corralling horses on ranches in Wyoming, utility ditch digging in blistering southern Utah, or working as a meticulous surveyor's assistant in the mountains of Colorado, Lynn tackled whatever he did with dedication, curiosity and boyish fun.
Always in a hurry, Lynn enrolled in the University of Utah over a year before he even finished high school. He graduated with degrees in Economics and Philosophy. Already also a young Naval Reserve Officer, he immediately shipped out to Asia and then on special assignment in Saudi Arabia working with the Saudi Royal Navy. It was in Saudi where he learned to relish the unexpected. He easily learned the nonchalance of washing his hands in camels' urine before dinner meetings with Saudi officers. He also reveled in off-line adventures to unexpected places with his life-long Navy ski buddy, Dr. Will Ward. When their long dreamed of trip skiing trip to Europe was aborted by a crash landing in the Saudi desert, they still found humor and fun as they trekked across the scorching sand dunes. With their then ridiculously heavy seven-foot skis balanced on their young shoulders, they still managed to exchange cheery waves with awestruck camel drivers in the distance.
When Lynn returned to Utah after completing his Navy service in his early 20s, he quickly decided to focus on his interest in financial analytics and politics. When he attended his first Republican County Convention in the early 1960s, he was dismayed to learn the State Convention delegates had already been selected before the vote. So, he decided to go check out the Democratic Convention. His youthful energy and strategic intellect were apparently immediately welcomed with open arms. He soon became a major force on the Utah Democratic Party Steering Committee as a strategist, coalition builder and fundraiser for a diversity of candidates, including as Campaign Manager for Calvin Rampton's unprecedented third term election victory as Governor. Lynn remained active in Utah politics the rest of his life. Increasingly his focus was on mentoring young women and men dedicated to public service. Most recently he mentored Ben McAdams in Ben's successful 2018 upset Utah Congressional victory.
In the mid 1960's Lynn expanded his analysis and investments into the then embryonic and little noticed world of Cable TV. With the encouragement of two Utah media titans, Jack Gallivan and George Hatch, (who had themselves recently forayed into Cable TV), he bought and built up five small Cable TV companies in Colorado.
Fate took a turn in February 1968 when he attended the first National Conference on Closed Circuit and Cable TV, which happened to be hosted in Salt Lake City. George Hatch, then chairman of the powerful National Association of Broadcasters was the much-anticipated keynote luncheon speaker and had invited Lynn Dougan as his guest. As usual, Lynn was late. The ballroom of the historic Hotel Utah was already full. He spotted one empty seat. It was apparently next to the only female seated in the whole ballroom. When he rushed across to the chair, she explained the seat was taken. He sat down anyway.
Lynn discovered later, the winsome young lady was not just an attendee at this groundbreaking conference, but also a speaker. Moreover, as Director of Cable TV Marketing, she was the youngest executive (male or female) at the iconic "Fortune 500" media leader, Time Inc., (subsequently Time Warner). Her name was Diana Lady.
By the end of lunch, Lynn had half-convinced her to scrap her plans to go to Colorado on her way back to New York and instead discover the charms of a place in Utah called Alta. Although a proud bachelor much longer than most of his friends, in the autumn of 1968, he convinced Diana to give up the career and life she loved in New York and become his wife and life-long partner in Utah.
When their children were born, Gavin (1970) and Elena (1973), the Dougans became totally pre-occupied with the wonderful challenges of parenthood. However, they each made room for pro-bono work in a diversity of community and public service endeavors. Diana, a Peabody Award winning television producer, served in pioneering roles in expanding innovative programs and financial resources for Public Broadcasting (PBS and NPR) at both the national and local levels. This included ten years as first Chairman of KUED's then pivotal independent external board and a number of years as a Director of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) appointed by both Republican and Democratic Presidents.
When Diana was asked by President Reagan in 1982 to take on a daunting new statutory position with permanent rank of Ambassador as the first United States Coordinator for International Communications and Information Policy, her immediate reaction was to turn it down since it would necessitate moving the family from Salt Lake City back to Washington D.C. However, it was Lynn who urged her to take this unique opportunity to make a strategic difference on a global scale, even though it involved extensive travel abroad ( including overseeing treaty and bilateral negotiations and initiatives that became strategic underpinnings to globalizing the then embryonic Internet, mobile telephony, and other "information revolution" advances taken for granted today). Lynn cheerfully AND adeptly took on "Mr. Mom" roles he had never experienced before. And the whole family relished the unimaginable new opportunities and global perspectives that enriched the rest of their lives.
The Dougans and their daughter, Elena, have long been involved in retinal research and philanthropy. When Elena was diagnosed with a degenerative retinal disease as a teenager, Lynn immediately became a major force in the national Foundation Fighting Blindness board. He was also the first layman to chair the pivotal Scientific Liaison Committee. Decades later, when already in his 70s, Lynn Dougan and Dr. Frank Werblin, a leading retinal neurobiologist and technologist from UC Berkeley, co-founded Visionize (now IrisVision) into develop leading-edge technology and algorithms to cost effectively develop customized vision enhancement devices to improve the mobility and functionality of the growing number of Americans with increasingly debilitating retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration and Rod-Cone dystrophy.
Throughout his adult life, Lynn continued to pursue his life-long passion for advancing needed public education reforms. In addition to his years on the Board of Regents for the State of Utah, he was also tapped to serve on the Higher Education Act National Student Loan Board. In this role, he led development of the much needed, but then virtually unimaginable, computer enabled algorithmic modeling and tracking capabilities for Utah. It was subsequently adopted widely across the United States.
By the early 1980s Lynn's focus turned increasingly to primary and middle school reform where learning skills are most critical. When Dr. Terrel Bell returned to Utah after serving as US Secretary of Education and spearhead of the landmark report: A NATION AT RISK: The Imperative for Educational Reform, he commenced a long collaborative relationship with Lynn. Together they founded The Academic Technology Foundation in 1993. It subsequently evolved into the Educational Reform Foundation to foster collaborative programs directly involving teachers and principals at local "At Risk" schools in Utah. In the last decade Lynn became increasingly involved in catalyzing successful local school programs in other States with the groundbreaking Partnership for Leaders in Education (PLE) established by the prestigious University of Virginia Darden School of Business.
Although very low key, Lynn's rare blend as both a sophisticated strategic thinker and pragmatic business leader was sought out continually in other arenas as well. When his son Gavin, now an award- winning filmmaker, asked him back in 1999 to help two of his best childhood buddies develop an intriguingly innovative, but staggeringly ambitious, after-school tutoring program called SPYHOP, Lynn readily agreed. Twenty years later, Lynn was still mentoring and supporting what is now one of America's most honored initiatives utilizing the teaching and production of films to effectively tap into the disciplines, creativity and teamwork skills needed to enable under-achieving or emotionally challenged as well as highly engaged students to succeed and excel academically and personally. SPYHOP productions and alumni have won dozens of national and international filmmaking awards and involve over 18,000 students annually in Utah alone.
When Lynn took the helm as Chairman of the newly minted Utah Film Center (formerly Salt Lake Film Center) back in 2002, he was already well known for his long-term commitments to people and initiatives he believed in. The Utah Film Center would become a nationally acclaimed model for curating and screening films to engage and expand dialogue and initiative at local community levels and beyond. But Lynn never imagined it would take him ten years to convince Geralyn Dreyfous, the Oscar winning Founder and Executive Director of the Utah Film Center, to finally agree to take his place as Chairman.
Even to the very end of his life, Lynn was still intellectually engaged and committed to helping and mentoring people and causes he believe could make a positive difference - whether they be large or small. Lynn is survived by his beloved wife, Diana Lady Dougan, children Gavin and Elena Dougan, grandchildren Avery and Bryce Minton, his brother Paul (Terrell) Dougan and their children, Katy Andrews (children: Emily and Mimi) and Marriott Bartholomew (children: Isabel and Anna). The suitably irreverent Scots-Irish Wake to celebrate his life which was to be held in Utah has been postponed, but will hopefully be rescheduled for this summer. In lieu of flowers, Lynn's family suggests contributions to one of his long-term causes mentioned in this article.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2020