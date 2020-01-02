Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Crescent 3rd Ward
949 East 10600 South
Sandy, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Crescent 3rd Ward
949 East 10600 South
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Nielsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Marion Nielsen


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Marion Nielsen Obituary
J Marion Nielsen
1935 ~ 2019
J Marion Nielsen, 84, passed away on December 28, 2019 at his home in Sandy, Utah. He was born on January 16, 1935 in Payson, Utah to Arthur Antone and Evangeline Potter Nielsen. J married Naomi Terry on January 2, 1961 in Elko, Nevada. The marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Survived by his wife, Naomi; children, J Craig (Midge) Nielsen and Debra Nielsen; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ted Nielsen. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Crescent 3rd Ward, 949 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service.
For a full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -