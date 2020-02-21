|
J. RONALD GALLI
OCT 10, 1936 - FEB 17, 2020
J. Ronald Galli passed away peacefully from natural causes on February 17, 2020, at his home in Ogden, where he had resided for 36 years. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 10, 1936, to John Lester Galli and Ella Mae Lewis.
He married Cheryl Maur Corley on June 15, 1978. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Utah Temple in 1981. The were married for 41 years.
Ron attended the University of Utah where he received his Ph.D in Physics in 1963. During college, he was president of the Beta Chapter of Lambda Delta Sigma, served his country in the Air National Guard, and, as part of his graduate and postgraduate studies, worked as a physicist at the Naval Ordnance Test Station and Aerojet General Corp. in China Lake and Downey, California.
He began his teaching career at Weber State College (now Weber State University) at the urging of his mentor, Dr. Henry Eyring Sr., where he proceeded to set up their physics department and was its first physics professor. He served as chair of the physics department from 1964-1970 and 1983-1994, and dean of the College of Science from 1994-2003. During that time, he was recognized for his "Galli Cat" a mechanical cat he devised and built demonstrating how cats always land on their feet. His product was sold worldwide through the Education Innovations catalog. Additionally, with colleague Dr. Amiri, he developed a Library of (200) Videos of Physics Demonstrations for use in teaching throughout the educational community.
Special recognitions during his tenure at Weber State include: multiple times being listed in Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in America, and American Men and Women of Science; Member, The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi and Golden Key National Honor Society; honored for Outstanding Services to Ogden Rotary; WSU Crystal Crest Certificate of Achievement Special Award, 2003; and WSU Crystal Crest Presidential Award, 2017. In 2013 he was honored by "A Joint Resolution of the Ogden City Council and Mayor Caldwell Honoring Dr. J. Ronald Galli for an Extraordinary 50 years at Weber State University".
After 54 years at Weber State University, he retired as Professor Emeritus in May 2017, having touched countless students, colleagues, and the community with his absolute love of his students, teaching, and Weber State University. Along with his wife, they provide financial aid for students through a private scholarship.
Ron was very athletic throughout his life. He loved skiing (serving on the National Snowbasin Ski Patrol from 1975-1990), golfing, running, water skiing, hiking, racquetball, driving motorcycles and semi-trucks, flying planes, working outside, woodworking, welding, traveling, family vacations, attending WSU ball games, singing in 3 choirs (which he loved!), and playing several musical instruments (notably the harmonica), just to name a few. He truly did it all!
Ron was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings: counselor in the singles ward bishopric, several stake positions, Gospel Doctrine teacher, home teacher, and ward missionary. He shared his testimony of the Gospel with family, friends and strangers whenever he had a chance.
He is survived by his wife and five children: Shawnee (Kyle) Hansen and Sherri Bond, (from a previous marriage), Debora (Eric) Baird, Diana (Spencer) Marsden, and John David Galli, 18 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. His family has always been a source of pride and happiness. He is also survived by 4 siblings: Darrell (Betty) Egbert, Rusty Gooding, Dee (Kay) Galli, and Kelly (Mike) Titus.
A special thanks goes to the Visiting Angels for the wonderful care and compassion they gave Ron and the family during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 24, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Weber Heights Stake Center, 1401 Country Hills Drive, Ogden. A viewing will be held Sunday, February 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., and also Monday at the church prior to the funeral, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 E. 4580 S., Salt Lake City, at 3:00 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020