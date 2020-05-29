1930 ~ 2020
Jack Allen Evans, 90, passed away in ST, George on May 24, 2020. Born May 10, 1930 in Park City and raised in Salt Lake and graduated from West High School. He was a veteran of the US Navy and was a member of the American Legion. Married to Mickey G Jensen Evans.
Graveside services are entrusted to Heber Valley Funeral Home and will be held at 1 pm in the Heber City Cemetery. For more obituary information or to sign the online guestbook and leave a memory of Jack, please visit www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on May 29, 2020.