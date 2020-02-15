|
|
Josephine D. Koehler Nielsen age 92 passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019.
Josephine met Jack Warren Nielsen, her future husband and the love of her life of 74 years in 1944. It was at a dance hall in Tune Town in East St. Louis, MO. They fell in love and set out to start a life together, later moving to Utah with two young children.
She was truly a woman of class. Always dressed as if she was ready for a night out on the town. She was a fantastic cook, who would spend all day putting together a Sunday feast for her family, every week. One of our fondest memories of our mother was she was always rearranging the furniture around the house, much to Warren's displeasure.
Jack Warren Nielsen age 98 passed on January 10, 2020, only 33 days after the love of his life, Josephine.
Jack, a man of many stories blessed us with his wit, knowledge and humor. Sometimes we didn't know to take him seriously, but we loved it. He was an amazing mechanic, hard working and the best candy man around.
Jack Warren was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and loved his country very much. For many years he was a member of the Great Salt Lake Combined Pigeon Club. He enjoyed this hobby for many years.
At the time of our parents passings they both were in their home surrounded by their children. Peacefully they passed into the arms of many family members who went before them.
They are adored by eight loving children; JoAnn, Kenny, Janie, Dick, Sharon, Itzy, Cindy and Tammy; 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren. Jack is survived by his brother; Ronald. Josephine is survived by her sister; MaryAnn.
They were preceded in death by daughter Sharon, granddaughter Brenda, great-grandson Andy, daughter-in-law Cindy and son-in-law Jack.
They will be greatly missed and will always be in our hearts.
A celebration of their lives will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your memories at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to best friends animal society in mom and dads name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020