JACK SIMMONS CHRISTENSEN
1933-2019
Jack Christensen, age 85, passed away in his home on August 13, 2019.
Jack was born in Redmond, Utah, on December 28, 1933, to Phyllis Simmons Christensen and Alan Christensen.
Jack grew up in the Carbon County area. He lived life to its fullest. Also, he loved spending it with his family and friends. Any one dad met was part of his family. He had a lot of influence on those who knew him. Dad loved the outdoors and his fishing trips. He spent hours fishing, and he loved taking friends and family with him--the larger the crowd, the better the fishing trip or camping trip.
Jack loved his family deeply, and his family loved him. He guided his family with a loving heart and a gentle hand. Jack had a passion to dance through his life from the time he could drive. As a grandpa, he was asked by two of his granddaughters to their first junior prom and ended up dancing with all the girls, showing them the dances he grew up with.
Jack met the love of his life, Olga Platt, when he was in the service as a Paratrooper in the 505 82nd airborne as a sergeant. They were married March 17,1956. They just celebrated 63 years of marriage. He was a loving husband and cared deeply for Olga.
Jack was a hard worker. After retirement, he kept himself busy helping his sons, daughters-in-law, and grandkids with all kinds of projects. There was not anything he didn't know or could not do. He was very creative and could design anything.
Jack could make friends with anyone. No one was a stranger, and everyone was treated like family.
Jack is survived by his wife Olga, and four sons Lon (Trudy), Kirk (Debbie), Kevin (Lisa) and Don (Tacy), 17 grandkids (includes spouses) and 15 great grandkids. Brother Larry (Pat) and sister in law Shirley Christensen. He is preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Simmons Christensen, father Alan Christensen and brother Kent Christensen.
Viewing will be August 19, 2019, at Larkin Mortuary, 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton, Utah, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Followed by graveside service at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, Utah.
The family thanks Larkin Mortuary and Tia (Symbii Home and Heath Care Services) and all those who have shown their love and support during this time.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019