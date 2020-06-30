Jack Dale "JD" Ashley
Jack Dale "JD" Ashley
1986 - 2020
In Loving Memory of Jack Dale Ashley (JD)
Jack Dale Ashley (JD), 34 of West Jordan, UT passed away unexpectedly on June 26th, 2020.
A viewing will be held in his honor from 5:00 - 8:00 pm on Thursday July 2nd, 2020 at Jenkins Soffe Mortuary, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT 84095. A celebration of Life will be held on Sunday July 19th, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at the Spruces Campground, Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84212.
For full obituary, please visit: www.jenkins-soffe.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
