Jack Douglas Barber
1946~2020
Jack Douglas Barber, age 72, died on February 20, 2020 in SLC, Utah. He was born on September 21, 1946 in SLC, Utah to Ray Douglas Barber and Emily Bland. Jack married and was widowed by Cindie Marie Kelson Barber. He loved cars, the outdoors and Elvis. Most of all, he loved his dog Sparky and his family. He loved camping and having family parties and good times. Jack worked for the Granite School District for 30 years painting and renovating schools, supporting education. Jack is survived by his grandchildren, Whitney, Matthew, Vivian, Kayla, and Brandon. Along with his children, Holly, Melana, Tammy and Tamra and his great-grandchildren! We never can forget all his neighborhood friends, Marcus, Doug, Gary and his wife, Trisha and many more in his neighborhood. Lastly, his sister, Jill. He is preceded in death by his wife Cindie Marie Kelson Barber, his parents, Emily Bland and Ray Douglas Barber and all of his beloved animals. Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28th at 1:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan . He will have a Graveside Service laying him to rest and reunite him with Cindie. Everyone is welcome to the service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020