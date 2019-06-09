Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Valley Ridge Ward
5823 South 4800 West
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley Ridge Ward
5823 South 4800 West
Jack Edgar Huff


Jack Edgar Huff Obituary
Jack Edgar Huff
1937 ~ 2019
Our loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Jack Edgar Huff, age 81, passed away on June 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Valley Ridge Ward, 5823 South 4800 West. Viewings will be held Tuesday, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road and Wednesday at the church prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Elysian Burial Gardens.
For complete obituary please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 9, 2019
