Jack K Hansen
1925-2019
Jack Kent Hansen, 94, passed on December 19, 2019 in Fayette, Utah. He was born on February 28, 1925 in Ephraim, Utah to Donald & Edna Viol Nielson Hansen.
He was raised by his grandparents, Sarah and Joseph Hansen in Ephraim. Jack was a veteran in the US Army where he served in the 101st Airborne in WW II. He loved to hunt, fish, camp and spending time in the mountains. He was a story teller and kept his family laughing about stories of his past. He was "Jack" of all trades, working with his hands and teaching his sons in his many business ventures.
Jack is survived by his children: Jared Hansen, Chuck Hansen, Jackie Hansen, and Brandy Pando. He leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Donald J Hansen.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ephraim Ward Chapel, 420 North 200 West. Friends may call prior to services from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Ephraim Park Cemetery with Military Honors by the American Legion and Utah Honor Guard. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019