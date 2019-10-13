|
Jack R Llewellyn Jr.
11/20/1958 to 9/9/2019
Jack was born November 20th, 1958 to Jack R Llewellyn Sr. and Donna Marie McLeish. Jackie grew up in the Foothills area of Salt Lake and attended Curtis Elementary, Clayton Jr. High and Highland High.
He had a propensity for mischief and found himself expelled not just from Jr. High but also a high school that wasn't actually his own.
In 1976 he ran away to marry Kori Allred. They didn't get far, but returned to Utah and wed on August 6th, 1976. Through their marriage Jack and Kori were blessed with four beautiful children. They later divorced but remained friends throughout their lives.
Later in life Jack married Sydney Warrington and they remained married for 10 years. During their marriage he was stepfather to three wonderful girls: Jennifer Tingey, Corrine Stowe and Kristine Dobbs. They were a huge part of his life and he loved them all very much.
Jackie was literally a 'jack of all trades' throughout his life and will always be remembered for being able to fix, repair, or build anything.
Jackie played hockey for many years and always had a love for rock and roll music- the louder the better. The University of Utah will miss him cheering on his beloved football team, but his tailgate spot and family season tickets will carry on his legacy.
The last few years were difficult for Jack and his family is glad he is free of pain and at peace.
Jack is survived by his mother Donna Cordingley, brother Donald Llewellyn (Carla), sisters Lori Harper and Lisa Llewellyn, and step brother Wade Cordingley. He is also survived by his four children: Jeremy Reed Llewellyn (Heidi), Steven McLeish Llewellyn (Arlyn), SheaLynn Renner (Andrew), and Kimber Parkin (Kyle), and six beautiful grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Jack Sr., stepfather John Cordingley, brother-in-law Andy Harper, and his beloved dog Shadow.
A celebration of life will be held on November 17th, 2019 at Embassy Suites in South Jordan from 3-6pm. In lieu of flowers, raise a cold one for Jackie and cheer on his running Utes!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019