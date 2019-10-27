Home

Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Jack Strong


1928 - 2019
Jack Strong Obituary
Jack C Strong
Nov. 20, 1928 ~ Oct. 23, 2019
Jack C. Strong, our beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandpa, uncle and friend returned to our Father in Heaven surrounded by his family at age 90. He died of old age related natural causes. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; daughters, Pam (David ) Vierig, Karen Strong (Scott Migliore), Son Mark (Deb) Strong; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; sisters Betty Robinson and Doris Jack; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by granddaughter Jenifer Strong and grandson Austin Snow; his parents; brothers, Ted, Dick, Don, Lynn, and Bob Strong; and sisters, Carol Strong and Ardelle Brooks. Graveside services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106 on Friday November 1, 2019 at 1:00 p. m. There will be a brief family viewing at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
