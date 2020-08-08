1/1
Jackie E. Hansen
1957 ~ 2020
It is with a heavy heart that we announce Jackie E Hansen (Hardman), passed away from an accidental drug overdose.
Jackie was born to Jack B and Tessie Hardman, September 19th, 1957. Jackie was loving, quiet, funny, intelligent, kind and gentle soul. She has left us with so many beautiful memories and fun times, too numerous to count.
Through her many years of struggle, Jackie always loved her children Michael and Britnie her family and friends with all her heart. Jackie was married to Danny Romo (Deceased), Curtis Huffman (Deceased).
She is survived by her children Michael Romo and Britnie Huffman. 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Siblings Tommie, Lori Nielson and Michael. Many loving family members and friends. Preceded in death by her father.
Addiction robbed Jackie of so much happiness and diminished the light of her beautiful heart.
If you have a loved one who is battling this monster disease, please get help for yourself and your loved one.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
