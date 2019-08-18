Home

Jackie Lorraine Mitchell Peckham


1925 - 2019
Jackie Lorraine Mitchell Peckham
1925-2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Jackie Lorraine Mitchell Peckham, 94, passed away on August 13, 2019 in Cottonwood, Utah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Peckham. She is the mother of Cindi Peckham, Kerry (Brent) Zimmerman, John (Susan) Peckham, Eric (Kim) Peckham, Jan (Jim) Phillips, Dave (Lori) Peckham, Ariana Peckham (deceased), and Moana (Scott) Workman.
Viewings will be held August 23, 6:00-8:00 pm, and August 24, 9:30-10:30 am, at the church at 1830 East 6400 South, with funeral services August 24, 11:00 am, at the same location.
For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
