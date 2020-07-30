Jackie Lynne Orr

1942 ~ 2020

Surrounded by family, laughter, and love, Jackie Lynne Orr of Draper, Utah passed away peacefully Saturday, July 25th. Together with her husband of 55 years, Jackie raised 3 children and created a tight-knit family of multiple generations. She had a wide variety of interests including camping, boating, traveling, hosting dinner parties, rodeo, NASCAR, and many more. Basically, anything to keep her family happy, active, and close. Always generous with her time and spirit, Jackie touched the lives of so many, and was often called "mom" or "grandma." She spent years as a volunteer EMT with the Draper Fire Department before starting a career in law enforcement. She took a position at the Utah State Prison where she rose in the ranks to sergeant before retiring. Jackie is survived by her loving husband Marvin Scott Orr Sr, brother Rick Brown, sister Dianne Brown, daughter Deborah (Mark) Grant, daughter Tammera Orr, son Scott (Lisa) Orr, grandchildren Tana, Marty, Megan, Felicia, Alexis, Madisyn, and 2 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Asa Richard and Jaqueline Brown, sister Sueann Brown, brother Larry Brown, nephew Nathan, and grandson Devin. A viewing will be held from 11:00 - 1:30 pm at the Corner Canyon 9th Ward located at 13006 South Boulter Street Draper, Utah. Graveside services will follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mausoleum, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah.



