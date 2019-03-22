Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Mortuaries
6500 S Redwood Road
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beautiful, talented, tell you exactly what she thought (even if it was inappropriate and naughty!), spit fire of an amazing, loved and cherished...mom, grandma, and great grandma. Jackie Tuttle left this world with such beauty, poise, dignity and peace with her family surrounding her on the evening of March 19th, 2019. Friends and family, we ask that you please join our family for a Celebration of Life in honor of Jackie, our mom and grandma on Sunday, March 24th from 12-2 at Memorial Mortuaries, 6500 S Redwood Road. Come for a moment or the entire time, come as you are, light refreshments and drinks will be served.Please visit www.memorialutah.com to read Jackie's obituary in full.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019
