|
|
Jacob P. Burton Jr.
1924 ~ 2019
Jacob Peart Burton Jr. passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 surrounded by many family members. Jacob was born on January 15, 1924 to Jacob Peart and Lucille Harker Burton. He spent his growing up years in South Salt Lake near many aunts uncles and cousins.
After high school he attended Brigham Young University. While attending BYU during World War II, he was recruited by the US Navy to join the V12 officer training program. He completed Midshipman School at Columbia University in New York and received further training at Fort Pierce, Florida in underwater demolition. He was later stationed at Subic Bay, the Philippines. It was while at Fort Pierce that he was granted leave to travel home to marry his sweetheart Myrl Palmer in the Salt Lake Temple on February 7, 1945.
Shortly after his discharge from the Navy he was called to serve a mission to the Western Canadian Mission, leaving behind his young bride Myrl and infant son Fred. Jacob and Myrl would later serve together as missionaries in the California San Bernardino Mission, the Nauvoo Illinois Mission and the Salt Lake Family History Mission.
He spent a life time of church service, notably as Bishop, South Jordan Stake Patriarch, and for 35 years as an ordinance worker and sealer in the Jordan River Temple beginning when the temple opened in 1981.
He is survived by his children Fred (Judy) Burton, Mark (Janet) Burton, Craig (Linda) Burton, Ross (Fara) Burton, Becky (Craig) Butterfield, Nancy (Gaylen) Rees, Dee (Kristine) Burton. 33 grandchildren and 122 great grandchildren. Also by sister Marjorie (Bruce) Andresen, Laurette (Warren) Davis and Connie Burton.
Jacob was preceded in death by his wife Myrl Palmer Burton, parents Jacob Peart Burton and Lucille Harker Burton, stepmother Virginia Burrows Burton, sisters Minnie McKee, Laurel Grigg, Lucille Preston, Flora Wood, son in law Craig Petersen, grandsons Jake Petersen, Quinn Petersen, Jeff Butterfield, and great granddaughter Sophia Petersen.
A viewing will be held Friday September 20, 2019 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So.) in South Jordan, Utah from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. prior to the funeral service at the church. The funeral service will be held on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Latter Day Saints chapel located at 2450 West 10400 South, South Jordan, Utah. For complete obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019