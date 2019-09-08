|
Jacob Philip Morrell
In Loving Memory
Salt Lake City, UT-Jacob Philip Morrell age 35 he pasted over to eternal life on August 24, 2019. This was a result of a car accident on Interstate 15 near downtown Salt Lake City. He was Born on March 23, 1984, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Philip Morrell and Margee Conery. He is survived by one beautiful son, four sisters, 2 brothers, his mother, his father, and countless dear friends.
Preceded in passing by one brother.
He enjoyed camping, loved boating at Lake Powell, and was an avid skier and snowboarder. He was a world traveler from the south pacific islands to the most northern parts of Russia and everywhere in between. He was a philosopher, a philanthropist, but most of all he marched to the beat of his own drum. He was loved and adored by all who knew him well, he will be greatly missed.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 Memorial Holladay Cemetery at 3:00 PM, the address is as follows: 4900 S Memory Ln, Holladay, UT 84117. Bishop McPhee will be Officiating.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019