Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Catholic Church
1505 White Pine Canyon Road,
Park City, UT
View Map

Jacob R. McCauley


1993 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob R. McCauley Obituary
Jacob R. McCauley
1993 ~ 2020
With deep sadness we want to report the death of our son Jacob (Jake) Robert McCauley of Park City, Utah. Jake was born on March 26, 1993 and passed away of heart failure on February 24, 2020 (age 26) in Silverthorne, Colorado. Jake is survived by his parents Kathleen & Keith McCauley, half sister Stacy McCauley, half brother Chris McCauley (Barclay). Nephews; Ryan McCauley, Joshua and Tyler Chun, Payton, Liam and Finnegan McCauley. Uncle: Tom Martin (Ann), Nieces: Tracy Rajala, Trisha Beske (Jason), Uncle: Bob Martin (Cheryl), Nieces: Chrissy Dunnick (Cole), Janelle Petit (Nick), Aunt: Elizabeth Martin, Uncle: Joe Martin (Deb), Nieces: Sarah Aaseby (Jason), Amanda Stein (Kurt), Nephew: Rob Martin.
Jake will be missed by all.
A celebration of Jake's life will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City. All are welcome to attend the luncheon following Mass in the gathering room, adjacent to the church. The Rite of Committal will follow at the Park City Cemetery, 1300 Kearns Blvd, Park City. To view an extended obituary and to share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to , in Jake's name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -