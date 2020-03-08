|
Jacob R. McCauley
1993 ~ 2020
With deep sadness we want to report the death of our son Jacob (Jake) Robert McCauley of Park City, Utah. Jake was born on March 26, 1993 and passed away of heart failure on February 24, 2020 (age 26) in Silverthorne, Colorado. Jake is survived by his parents Kathleen & Keith McCauley, half sister Stacy McCauley, half brother Chris McCauley (Barclay). Nephews; Ryan McCauley, Joshua and Tyler Chun, Payton, Liam and Finnegan McCauley. Uncle: Tom Martin (Ann), Nieces: Tracy Rajala, Trisha Beske (Jason), Uncle: Bob Martin (Cheryl), Nieces: Chrissy Dunnick (Cole), Janelle Petit (Nick), Aunt: Elizabeth Martin, Uncle: Joe Martin (Deb), Nieces: Sarah Aaseby (Jason), Amanda Stein (Kurt), Nephew: Rob Martin.
Jake will be missed by all.
A celebration of Jake's life will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City. All are welcome to attend the luncheon following Mass in the gathering room, adjacent to the church. The Rite of Committal will follow at the Park City Cemetery, 1300 Kearns Blvd, Park City. To view an extended obituary and to share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to , in Jake's name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020