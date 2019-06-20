|
Jacob Stewart Smith
1984 - 2019
West Jordan, UT -Jacob Stewart Smith, 35, passed away on June 16, 2019. Jake was born February 21, 1984. He leaves behind his children, Zoe, Eden, and Finn; parents, Scott and Cindi Smith; brothers, Aaron (Kjersta) and Ben. For a full obituary and tribute, visit www.russonmortuary.com. Services will be held at 12 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019, Country Park Stake Center, 2447 West 11400 South, South Jordan, Utah. Viewing: Friday, June 21 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, 10:30-11:30 am at the Stake Center.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 20, 2019