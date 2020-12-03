Jacoba "Coby" Lisman
1924 ~ 2020
After a final cup of tea, Jacoba (Coby) Lisman passed away on November 26, Thanksgiving, at the age of 96, having lived a full and rich life. She was the last of her three siblings. Coby was born August 7, 1924 in Utrecht, Netherlands. She married Alexander Hendrik Lisman on February 5, 1947. After joining The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Holland, they later immigrated to America in 1955. Traveling by boat for seven days, they ultimately arrived on the shores of the United States with $40 dollars to begin their new life. Upon arriving in Utah, one of the first things they did was have their marriage sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. They eventually settled in Bountiful, Utah, which became their home for many years until Lex passed away in 1995.
Coby is survived by her son, Alexander LaMar Lisman (Debbie), daughter, Jacoba (Jackie) Taylor (Ron). She was a proud grandmother to Alex and Blake Lisman, Jacoba and Ruby Taylor and a beautiful great granddaughter, Aria Lisman.
Coby enjoyed being a homemaker and was always ready to offer you a cookie or baked good when you stopped by. Coby never met a piece of chocolate she didn't like, except for dark chocolate which was only to be used for baking. A daily pastry and cup of tea was essential, and never to be missed. Her Dutch Pannekoeken were legendary.
Coby loved the Savior and had a beautiful testimony of the Gospel. She taught it every day of her life, sometimes using words. She always shared concern for others, and particularly loved caring for the elderly. Coby crocheted the most beautiful afghans. You considered yourself fortunate if she made one for you. She shared her talents freely with everyone she knew.
For the past 25 years Coby resided at the Capri Homes in Salt Lake City, where she made many lasting friendships and loved her cozy home. Her standing weekly hair appointment with Elaine Willis was mandatory and not to be missed for any reason. The family wishes to express thanks to Helena Palu, Peggy Ayers and Jen Stokes who provided loving and compassionate care for Coby during the final chapter of her life on earth.
Coby had a favorite chair in her living room where every morning she would sit with the sunshine on her face for a few minutes as she prepared her day. A simple ritual for a charming, gracious and remarkable woman, who loved her family, her friends, and the gospel of Jesus Christ.
At this time, no services are scheduled due to current COVID restrictions. As Coby was passionate about genealogy, in lieu of flowers the family would be honored if donations were made to FamilySearch with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Condolences at www.MemorialUtah.com
