Jacqueline Merritt Gnemi died on April 14 in Salt Lake City. She was born in December 1929 in Chadbourn, North Carolina to Edgar and Ruby Merritt. She attended elementary school in Chadbourn and high schools in Chadbourn and Wilksboro, North Carolina. She graduated from Clevenger College in 1950 and was subsequently employed as a Medical Assistant and later as an Administrative Assistant in banking and in higher education. In 1966, she became a full time mother and home-maker.
She married Walter P. Gnemi on June 18, 1955 in Miami Beach, Florida and they had two sons, David Peter and Andrew Walter (deceased 1989). She and Walter resided in Miami, Atlanta, Idaho Falls, Chicago, and since 1965 in Salt Lake City. She devoted much of her life to the rearing of her sons and to home-making. She was an avid bowler and participated in many local and national tournaments. She was a friend and protector of all animals, wild and domestic, especially her pet cats.
She is survived by her husband Walter, son David (Megan Stringer), daughter-in-law Holly Walther (Kurt), and four grandchildren, Andrew J. Gnemi-Bradshaw, Bennett R Bradshaw, Steven G. Bradshaw, and Jacob J. Gnemi. She is also survived by her sister Sybil Jolly of Carrollton, Virginia.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no traditional funeral. Private interment services will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020