|
|
Diane Stewart Hinckley
1947 - 2020
Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, Diane Stewart Hinckley, returned to her heavenly home on January 19, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers.
Diane was born September 29, 1947, in Seattle, WA, as the only child to Hubert & Ivy Fern Stewart. During a visit home while on break from attending BYU, she met her sweetheart Harold T. Hinckley, marrying him in the Salt Lake Temple on May 15, 1968.
From this love of over 51 years, came their family of 5 daughters and 1 son. Diane was a generous, hard-working, talented mother. She excelled in her callings as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a deep testimony of her Savior. As a graduate of the University of Washington and a registered nurse, she was a committed professional in nursing and hospital administration for 30+ years. She will be also remembered for her enviable handiwork of all types, along with her flawless penmanship.
She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Harold; son, Adam (Kate); daughters, Allison McDaniel, Angela (Brian) Stevens, Amanda (Brian) Clark, Andrea (Chuck) Stackhouse and Ann (Justin) Hamilton; along with 11 loving grandchildren.
The family is grateful to all those who cared for Diane. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25th at the Brighton 5th Ward on 2301 E. Bengal Blvd at 12 noon, with a visitation from 10:30-11:30am. An additional visitation will be held on Friday, January 24th from 6-8pm at Cannon Mortuary. Interment will be held immediately following the service on the 25th at Larkin Sunset Gardens (1950 E 10600 S, Sandy).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020