1933 ~ 2020

James A. Evans, 87, died Sept. 16, 2020, at his St. George home.

He was born July 12,1933 in Payson, Utah to David & Rachel (Wiley) Evans. He graduated from Delta High where he lettered in baseball. He continued his education at Southern Utah University. From there he continued to The U of U, where he earned a master's degree in education. He taught school for 30 years before retiring. He served an LDS mission in New England, and then served 4 years in the U.S. Airforce. He married Janet Fife in the St. George temple on Nov. 13,1953. He was an artist & craftsman. He painted in oils, acrylics, and watercolor.

He is survived by his Wife, Janet, Children; Susan Sturm (Bill), Lee Evans (Rachel), Dawn Phillips. Grandchildren; April, Chad, Alex, Jesse, Tyler, Mina. Great Granddaughters; Alyssa, Charlotte.

At his request, no service will be held.



