Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Brighton Branch Church
8171 State Rte 152
Brighton, UT
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Brighton Branch Church
8171 State Rte 152
Brighton, UT
James Albert Crookston


1928 - 2019
James Albert Crookston Obituary
James Albert Crookston
1928-2019
James Albert Crookston passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. He was born October 21, 1928 in Sugarhouse, Utah. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the LDS Brighton Branch Church, 8171 State Rte 152, Brighton, UT with a viewing prior from 10:00-10:45 AM. A Viewing will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S. Highland Drive Salt Lake City, Utah Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 6:00-8:00P.M. For a full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
