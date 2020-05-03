|
|
James Arthur Stewart
1934 - 2020
James Arthur Stewart died at noon April 24, 2020, in Salt Lake City. He lived a blessed and interesting life until dementia took his good mind and strong body.
Jim was born in Gettysburg, South Dakota, April 17, 1934, to Thelma (Gidley) and Roy Stewart. He was raised in Aberdeen, the middle child between Robert (Bob) and John (Jack). Their father Roy, a high school coach, loved basketball, football and physical training, and the three sons excelled in all sports.
Jim married Janice Weaver while completing a law degree at the University of South Dakota. Together they raised four children. As a father, he was instructive and loving.
A special agent with the FBI, Jim worked on many fascinating and high-profile cases before retiring in 1984.
Jim got lucky in love again when he married Marsha Smith Dahle in 1991. His family grew with the addition of her children and grandchildren. Our extended family came together annually, always a highlight of the Christmas season.
"Cactus Jim" and Marsha enjoyed winters in Green Valley, Arizona, where they made many dear friends. Jim played golf six days a week, the highlight of his retirement.
Jim was bold, practical, fearless, ambitious and a true competitor. He was a sportsman and world-class marksman. He won more than his share of poker games with friends. He was a quick wit and always fun in a crowd. He loved pheasant hunting and Judge Memorial athletics.
Surviving family members include his wife, Marsha, his children, Jodi (Keith), Steve (Holly), Tom (Kathleen), and Dan, three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Jim is also survived by his ex-wife, Janice Stewart, and nieces and nephews, as well as the Dahle family: Tim (Marylynn), Cindy (Jay Hickman), Dennis (Andrea), five step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.
Our family appreciates the staff at Auberge Care Center (formerly Silverado) where he spent his final years. During his long struggle with dementia, we witnessed Jim's strong determination and remarkable courage. He will always be with us now that his spirit has been liberated from his frail body. We love you, James Arthur Stewart.
A private gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jim's life will take place this Summer.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020