James B. Olsen
1926 ~ 2019
James B. Olsen passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2019. Born in Redmond, UT. on January 13, 1926. He served in the US Navy World War II and worked at Kennecott Smelter for 35 years.
He loved to go Kearns and Harmons Senior Centers for lunch and bingo and also went to Mary Zinn to do puzzles and spend time together.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol, daughter Kathy, and son Glenn. He is survived by son James C Olsen, daughter Teresa (Jim) Craig, brothers Lee (Jan) Jensen, Ellis (Sharon) Jensen, 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services at a later time.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019