Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Olsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James B. Olsen


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James B. Olsen
1926 ~ 2019
James B. Olsen passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2019. Born in Redmond, UT. on January 13, 1926. He served in the US Navy World War II and worked at Kennecott Smelter for 35 years.
He loved to go Kearns and Harmons Senior Centers for lunch and bingo and also went to Mary Zinn to do puzzles and spend time together.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol, daughter Kathy, and son Glenn. He is survived by son James C Olsen, daughter Teresa (Jim) Craig, brothers Lee (Jan) Jensen, Ellis (Sharon) Jensen, 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services at a later time.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.