James Lynn Banner
1953-2020
James Lynn Banner, age 66, died Thursday March 12, 2020 at home.
He was born September 17, 1953 in Murray, Utah to Earl June and Margaret (Francis) Banner.
James was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, David and John.
He is survived by his wife Vickie Carlene, and his children, Margaret, Amber (Brad) Homier, John Sy (Jessica), Melynda (Dan) Camphouse, Samantha (Paul) Wheeler, Jacob and Eli. Also survived by his brothers: Warren and Gene and sisters: Karran Bridwell and Karrol Alder.
James graduated from Hillcrest High. James loved taking his children fishing, camping, hiking, and rock hunting. He drove special needs school bus for Jordan School District. He loved all the kids that rode on his bus.
There will be a graveside service at Riverton Cemetery, 1540 W 13200 S, Riverton, Utah at 2:00 pm. Thursday March 19, 2020. Everyone is welcome. If the weather is bad the church next door will be open. Come and celebrate his life.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020