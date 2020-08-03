Born 08/03/1941
in Twin Falls, Idaho
Died 07/19/2020
in Las Vegas, Nevada
Our beloved husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa (Pa to one special boy) and friend passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He was a faithful member of St John's Lutheran church where he met the love of his life Carol. He was a hard working man that he instilled in each of his children, work hard to play hard. He served our country in the US Army and worked many jobs throughout his life. He retired his career of 34 years from Questar Gas. You could always find him relaxing outdoors on his boat, 4 wheeling with the guys, digging in the dirt, bowling and taking his grandchildren on adventures. He was a lover of cars, his dream was to restore one but instead he would stroll through any car show for hours to find his favorite, his most talked about car show was Hot August Nights with his son. He was not afraid to see the world and take on any challenge.
Later in life he battled dementia that took his mind but did not take his spirit. He would tell you stories that you had to question if they were actual facts or the fictional story his mind.
Survived by his wife of 60 years Carol, daughter Nannette Bringard (Robbie), son James D. Moore (Kathy), daughter Carrie Butcher (Todd), daughter Donna Allen (Rob), 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Brother Bryan L. Moore, sister Francine K. Moore, brother Russell B. Thornock (Rochelle), Sister in law Janet Travis (d. William), Sister in law Janice Beaudry (d. Melvin) and Brother in law James Weiss (Marge'), many Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his parents, William James Moore and Elnora Emma Blank Moore Thornock, infant brother Moore, brother William Dennis Moore, sister Elnora May Moore, brother Lawrence Rae Moore. Second parents Clarence Donald Weiss and Rhea Verle Weiss, Brother in law Gary Donald Weiss and Sister in law Tamera Lee Weiss Richards
An Irish celebration of life will be held in Saturday August 22, 2020 at his daughter's home 100 E 11000 S Sandy, Utah from 3:00pm to 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
in his name.http://act.alz.org/goto/RedneckDivasInMemoryOfJimMoore