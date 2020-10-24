James Brent Bowles
1940 ~ 2020
Our loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and Friend, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at home with his family. Born September 19, 1940 to James Simmons and Ione Peterson Bowles in Murray, Utah. Brent married his sweetheart Sheila on September 7, 1963, marriage later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Brent and Sheila were blessed with 7 children which completed their family.
We miss him so much, but know that families are eternal, and we will see him again. Brent is survived by his eternal sweetheart Sheila, children Tammy (Brett), Brenda (Steve), Richard (Marlene), Alayna (Kevin), Sandra (Murry), 19 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his 2 sisters Linda (Lynn), and Marjean (Kevin) who meant so much to him. Brent is preceded in death by his loving parents, brother Richard, and sons Cary and Brian.
A viewing to honor Brent will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 6 pm-8 pm at Goff Mortuary (8090 S State Street). Private family funeral services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Midas Creek 7th Ward, located at 10860 S 3200 W at 11:00 am, with a private family viewing from 9:45 am to 10:45 am.
Due to COVID-19, we ask that everyone attending please wear a mask, and abide by local health department restrictions. The funeral will also be livestreamed via zoom at https://youtu.be/m0IGvkDYmw8
For full obituary, go to www.goffmortuary.com
