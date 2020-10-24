1/1
James Brent Bowles
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Brent Bowles
1940 ~ 2020
Our loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and Friend, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at home with his family. Born September 19, 1940 to James Simmons and Ione Peterson Bowles in Murray, Utah. Brent married his sweetheart Sheila on September 7, 1963, marriage later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Brent and Sheila were blessed with 7 children which completed their family.
We miss him so much, but know that families are eternal, and we will see him again. Brent is survived by his eternal sweetheart Sheila, children Tammy (Brett), Brenda (Steve), Richard (Marlene), Alayna (Kevin), Sandra (Murry), 19 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his 2 sisters Linda (Lynn), and Marjean (Kevin) who meant so much to him. Brent is preceded in death by his loving parents, brother Richard, and sons Cary and Brian.
A viewing to honor Brent will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 6 pm-8 pm at Goff Mortuary (8090 S State Street). Private family funeral services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Midas Creek 7th Ward, located at 10860 S 3200 W at 11:00 am, with a private family viewing from 9:45 am to 10:45 am.
Due to COVID-19, we ask that everyone attending please wear a mask, and abide by local health department restrictions. The funeral will also be livestreamed via zoom at https://youtu.be/m0IGvkDYmw8 . For full obituary, go to www.goffmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Viewing
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Midas Creek 7th Ward
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Midas Creek 7th Ward
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goff Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved