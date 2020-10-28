1/2
James C. Chadwick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James C. Chadwick
Midvale, UT
James (Jim) Culmer Chadwick (April 1, 1942 - October 25, 2020) graduated after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Jim was born to the late James Spratley Chadwick and Elva Culmer, in American Fork, Utah on April 1, 1942, as their special April Fool's Day baby. Jim graduated from American Fork High School and Brigham Young University with a degree in History Education. He then did a Masters and EdD from the University of Utah. Jim was an educator/administrator at heart, teaching and coaching high school and elementary school for years. He devoted much of his life serving others. He was kind and always had time to answer a question or problem no matter how small.
He was very committed to his faith. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the England Leeds Mission from 1960-1962. Jim enjoyed serving his neighbors, teaching gospel classes and serving as a Stake Seventy. He loved his country and served in the Army National Guard of Utah.
Jim was blessed with a large and loving family. He married and was sealed to his best friend Susan Rae Holbrook Chadwick on June 4, 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple in Utah. Jim helped raise his five children and 24 grandchildren with love, patience and laughter. He instilled in them a love of nature by enjoying hiking and frequent trips to the cabin, which he designed.
He is survived by his wife Susan, his daughters Jamie Susan Joyner (David) and Jodi Rae Preston (Franco), his sons James Holbrook "Brook" (Erin), James Nathan (Ashley), and John Culmer (Susanna), his sisters Janice Jensen and Joann Burgess, and his brother Kent (Vickey).
There will be a service for his children and grandchildren on October 30, 2020. Burial with military honors will be at the Lehi City Cemetery at 12:00 noon for any who would like to attend.
www.goffmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Burial
12:00 PM
Lehi City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goff Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
I admired his strength and cheerfulness even while enduring pain. Every time I saw him he was smiling and so friendly. He raised wonderful children with his sweet, loving wife.
Betty Joyner
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved