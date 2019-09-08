|
|
James C. "Thor" Conway
1956 ~ 2019
Murray, UT-James C. "Thor" Conway has moved on to a better place, "Where the roads are always open, and the weather is always perfect to ride". James' love and friendship were unconditional, and our loss is immeasurable, but so is the love that he leaves behind. Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT 84123 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held Tuesday September 10th at 3:00 pm. Longer obituary can be found at MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019