Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Conway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. "Thor" Conway


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. "Thor" Conway Obituary
James C. "Thor" Conway
1956 ~ 2019
Murray, UT-James C. "Thor" Conway has moved on to a better place, "Where the roads are always open, and the weather is always perfect to ride". James' love and friendship were unconditional, and our loss is immeasurable, but so is the love that he leaves behind. Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT 84123 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held Tuesday September 10th at 3:00 pm. Longer obituary can be found at MemorialUtah.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now