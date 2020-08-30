James Clarence Turner
1937 - 2020
James Clarence Turner was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 17, 1937. He passed away from cancer peacefully at home with his wife Ann by his side on August 27, 2020.
Jim lived a happy life full of love, faith and service to his family, his Heavenly Father and those around him. He grew up in SLC and graduated from South High School. He served his mission in New England, after which married his sweetheart, Ann, in the SL Temple.
For 57 years, Jim and Ann created a legacy together. They raised 4 beautiful children, traveled all over the world and served in the Salt Lake and Jordan River Temples. He spent over 38 years singing and working in the Tabernacle Choir and served an LDS mission with Ann in the Hawaii Temple Visitors Center.
Jim will be remembered best for his love of music, laughter, sense of humor and his ability to find good in everything.
Jim is survived by his wife Ann, his children Debra (Jay) Weight, David (Lisa) Turner, John Paul (Amy) Turner, Melissa (Chad) Camp and 18 grandchildren who adored him. He is preceded in death by his parents Wanda and Clarence Turner and his sister Janet.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, located at 1007 W South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan UT. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the South Jordan River Ridge Stake (10168 South 1100 West, South Jordan UT). For a full obituary or to leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
.