|
|
James Cramton Templin
1932 ~ 2019
James Cramton Templin, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on August 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 6, 1932 to Carl L. and Flora Madsen Templin in Castle Dale, Utah. His family later moved to South Salt Lake City, Utah where he graduated from Granite High School. Jim married Virginia Banks; they had three children together and later divorced. He then married his eternal companion, Doris Simons, and they had two children together.
Jim worked a variety of jobs including managing a grocery store, as a salesman for Clover Club, and an aircraft mechanic at Hill Air Force Base. He was drafted into the Army and also served in the Naval Air Force Reserve. He had a strong love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing with family.
He is remembered for his selfless character and loving nature. Family and friends will never forget his Christmas Village, complete with two train tracks. Jim's favorite place to be was at his home in Alpine, Utah where he would sit on the back porch in his glider, and gaze at his beautiful backyard. You would be hard pressed to find him wearing anything other than his signature jumpsuits, as he had a pair for every occasion. His classic flat top hair cut was a perfect example of how consistent and dependable he was.
James is survived by his children; James Jr. Templin, Sandy (Bruce) Sandall, Gay Ann Cloward, Tamara (Dave) Long, and Scott (Vickie) Templin; brother, Jay (Gary) Templin; 18 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Doris; both parents, brother, Carl, and sister, Eva. A graveside service will be at the Highland City Cemetery, on August 17th, 2019 at 11:30 am. Online condolences at www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019