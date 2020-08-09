1952 ~ 2020

The child of David C. Arnold and Theodora (Teddy, Lola) Floor Arnold, Jim was born in Salt Lake City on June 16, 1952. On July 25, 2020, he died from leukemia, diagnosed just one week earlier.

After graduating from Olympus High School, where Jim played baseball and football, he traveled through much of Europe and eventually earned a degree from the University of Utah with a double major in history and geography. From Albuquerque and Grants NM, to Salt Lake City UT, San Francisco CA, Olympia WA, Crescent Valley NV, Scotland and Greece, Jim's loyal, loving, compassionate, and protective nature fostered many relationships. His career was divided between working alongside his dad in various mining operations throughout the West and owning and managing his restaurants, The Cinegrill (SLC, UT) and Utah Jack's (Olympia, WA). He filled his leisure time with long walks in the Redwood forests, playing golf, watching baseball, and playing drums with Zion Tribe and The Clots in Salt Lake City. Whether family, golf buddy, band mate, or regular customer, the love Jim had for those close to him was the same. Depending on the social circle, his name changed from Dad, to Jim, Arnie, Uncle Bobo, and Nouno (Greek God Father). His final days were spent in the comfort of his home surrounded by family and his dog, Dodger.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Teddy Arnold and son Jimmy Arnold, his siblings Julie Taylor (Bill Pratt), Janeen Costa (Gary Bamossy, deceased), and Jerry (Julie) Arnold, along with nieces, nephews, cousins, his former wife Wig Peek Arnold, and many others. He is preceded in death by his parents David C. and Teddy "Lola" Arnold.

A celebration of life and tree planting service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Humane Society of Utah would be greatly appreciated.



