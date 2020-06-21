James Dale Wallace

1931~2020

James Wallace passed away June 16th in Salt Lake City surrounded by those he loved.

Jim was born March 28, 1931 in Livingston, Montana. He served in the Air Force's Strategic Air Command and was stationed in England, Nova Scotia, and Morocco. He then attended and graduated from the Montana School of Mines where he met and married the love of his life Beverly Varker in Butte, Montana September 14, 1958.

As a mining engineer, he worked for Climax in Leadville, Colorado; Kennecott Copper in Salt Lake City, Utah; and Thomson Creek Mine in Challis, Idaho. Jim was on the board of directors for Utah Technical College, a member of American Institute of Mining Engineers/American Institute of Plant Engineers, and participated in the Lions Club.

As native Montanans, Jim and Bev retired to the Bitterroot Valley in Montana where Jim built a log home. There he enjoyed woodworking, the great outdoors, and feeding hummingbirds and the deer. As a true Montanan, he relished not only fly fishing but also tying his own flies.

Jim loved and was loved by the Lord Jesus and enjoyed serving others.

He was preceded in death by both parents and two sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife Beverly; son David, and his wife Nancy and granddaughters Rebekah and Rachel; daughter Deborah, and grandchildren Courtney and Ryan; and daughter Robin, and her husband Brian and grandchildren Ali, Joshua, and Michaela.

Due to COVID-19, a private celebration of Jim's life was held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in his honor to either local foodbanks or homeless shelters.



