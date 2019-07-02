Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
James Davis


1938 - 2019
James Davis Obituary
James Leroy Davis
In Loving Memory
Fort Mohave, AZ-James Leroy Davis, age 80 of Fort Mojave Arizona, died at his home on June 17th 2019.He was born July 7th 1938 in Fremont Iowa to Richard and Frances Davis. He was married to Verona Lee Peay on February 5th, 1960, giving him two sons. He worked for Hercules of Magna Utah for over 30 years as an industrial photographer. Jim and Verona were married for 31 years until her untimely passing November 8th 1991. Jim married again to Ila Wood on October 20th, 1995. Jim and Ila were married for 23 years. Jim was many things to many people. He was a loving husband, a best friend, the best father a boy could have, a super step father and also a grandfather you will never forget. He also was our family photographer and loved being on the other side of the lens. He is survived by his wife Ila, his two sons from Verona, James Davis and Kevin Davis. His sisters Deanna Hornick, Rhonda Davis and LaDonna Den Hartog. His step kids Carie Pruetz, Brad Boggess, Jeff Boggess and his grandchildren Jaxon and Josie Saunders, Beyley, Peyten and Brennen Boggess, Anthony and Mike Reyes, Anthony and Britni Coffield, Austin and Tyler Stroup, Jonathan Griffin and little James Davis.
Graveside services will be held July 6, 2019, 2pm at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 So Redwood Rd, West Jordan. Friends and loved ones may meet at the cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 2 to July 3, 2019
