J. Dell Morris, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, was called home from his earthly mission August 6, 2019.
J. Dell was born in Brigham City to loving parents, Alvin & Secelia Morris who taught him and his six siblings to love the Lord and his church. He served as a missionary in Sweden where he met his eternal sweetheart, Ulla-Britt Froberg. They married in the Salt Lake Temple and had five wonderful children who have blessed them with 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. J. Dell's first priority was always to serve the Lord and his family.
After serving in the military in Germany, he graduated from BYU with a Master's of Arts. He then taught for 30 years at Granger High School. He was an accomplished artist, sculptor and teacher. Throughout his life he was commissioned to do artwork on many projects for individuals, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and projects for various organizations and governments. He cherished his membership in The Sons of Utah Pioneers.
Besides serving in the Stockholm Sweden temple with his wife, he served as a Salt Lake Temple Sealer for many years.
He is survived by his dear wife Ulla-Britt, four children Bryan (Nikki), Lloyd (Vanessa), Geoff (Donna), and Janicka (Laman). He is preceded in death by his son John, granddaughter Alicia, and grandson Dexter.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00am at the Grandview 2nd Ward, 2930 South 2000 East. Friends and family are invited to Tuesday evening 6:00-8:00pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and at the church Wednesday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Full obituary and guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019