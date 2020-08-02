James Don LeBreton
08/25/1933 ~ 07/31/2020
Our loving and devoted father, our rock, Jim LeBreton passed away on July 31, 2020 in West Haven Utah. He grew up in Tooele, the sixth of seven children born to Thomas E. LeBreton and Lydia Rose Evans LeBreton. Jim served in the Army in Korea. He married our mother, Dorothy Mae Elton in 1956, later divorced. He married Carolyn Cragun in 1987. Both preceded him in death.
Dad loved getting together with his family: brothers and sisters Shirley, Jack, Tom, Colleen, Dawna, Bonnie, and half brother Jerry, as well as many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trips to Island Park and Yellowstone. He is survived by his sister Bonnie Tingey; daughters Teri Rosvall (Keith), Lori Robertson (Jon), Rebecca Knaak, Wendy LeBreton; and grandchildren Mike Knaak, Melissa Robertson, Jon Robertson, Alicia Rosvall, LaMar Powell, David Rosvall, and Jake Powell.
Our father's wish to have his ashes scattered in Grand Teton National Park will be carried out at a later time. There will be no services at this time due to the current public health situation. Donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in lieu of flowers.