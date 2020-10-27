James Dumas"Jimmy"Our hardworking and competitive father, James Dumas passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in 1936 to Harold and Agnes Dumas in Midvale, Utah. James married Patsy Coats on February 14, 1956. Sweethearts in high school, they were married 64 years. James was an electrician at Kennecott Copper Mine for 40 years and for Salt Lake County for 5 years. Jimmy was an avid sportsman. A running back for Jordan High, he continued sports throughout his life, playing fastpitch with Page Brake for 30 years. He played in the Huntsman Senior Games into his 70s. Grandpa Coats taught Jimmy to hunt and fish. He shared this passion with his sons, hunting across Utah. Jimmy was a good man, loving husband, caring father and grandfather. His grandchildren enjoyed his tight, affectionate hugs.James is survived by five children, Curtis (Linda), Cory (Jerri), Clint (Treasure) Connie (Robert) and Cassie (Golden); eighteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren. Also survived by four sisters, Judy Smuin, Gail Whitlatch, Barbara Shaw and Sherrie Hoyne.A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 11:00 - 11:45. Funeral services follow at noon at Goff Mortuary (8090 S. State Street).