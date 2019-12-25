|
James E. Conners Jr.
1937-2019
Bountiful, Utah-James Edward Conners Jr. returned home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 21, 2019. He is survived by his 3 children, Steve Conners, Barbara Conners Johnson (Mark), and Michael Conners (Arick); his sister, Phyllis Horn (Bill), his 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many other family members and wonderful friends.
James was born on August 5, 1937 in Long Beach, California to James E Conners Sr. and Nena Natasha Taber. He was the oldest of three children. He had a love of old cars, traveling, going to the gym, and most of all his yard work and his garden. He served in the Navy in air/sea rescue and traveled all over the U.S. He drove trucks for over 60 years for many companies like Yellow Freight and Milne. He earned many awards and achievements including driving over 5 million miles in his career. In recent years, he took his love for trucking and created his own company, JV & Sons. He was a dedicated church member and took pride in all of his church callings. His faith and love for the church never wavered or failed him and his love for his Savior was infinite.
James was a man of unconditional kindness and compassion. He would drop everything to go help a neighbor or a friend. His love for those around shined and he always had a smile on his face. He taught his family how to work hard and perseverance. James taught kindness, faith, love, strength, and the occasional don't be a dumb driver. He always made us laugh in the best and worst of times and he never failed to make us feel loved and appreciated. He was a father, grandpa, a brother, a friend, a protector, and most of all, our hero. He may be gone but never forgotten in the hearts of those who live on.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 27 from 6-8 pm at Russon Bountiful Mortuary, 295 North Main St., and on Saturday, December 28 from 9:45-10:45 at the church prior to services. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, at 11:00 am at the Val Verda Stake Center, 2651 S. 500 W., Bountiful, Utah. Interment - Bountiful City cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019