|
|
July 26, 1925 ~ March 30, 2020
Our father passed away from natural causes at age 94. We would like to thank the VA nursing home for their compassionate care of him during his last years. He is survived by his sister Bonna, and his three children Ed Corbett (Kathi), Claudia Corbett Deines (Karry Kilgore) and Betsy Corbett. His smile and humor will be missed. Funeral services will be postponed until the Coronavirus Pandemic is over.
Complete obituary at www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020