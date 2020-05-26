|
|
1958 ~ 2020
James "Jimmy" Eaquinto, age 61, passed away, joining his sweetheart, on May 24, 2020 in West Jordan.
Jimmy was born in Price, Utah on June 7, 1958 to Jim and Katie (Nelson) Eaquinto, the middle child of five kids. They all grew up on Denver Ave. in East Carbon/Dragerton, a lively part of the close-knit community. Jimmy was an East Carbon High School Viking, class of 1976.
He had three kids with his first wife Carol, raising Jaymee, Dustin and Audra in Price. Jimmy was an engaged dad, often working a graveyard shift all night, going straight to his kids' activities and then back to work again.
He later married his soulmate Suzanne "Suzi" Valdez Eaquinto on September 24, 2005, becoming the best bonus dad to Shanna and Brian. Together, he and Suzi built a blended family full of love and laughter; packing a lifetime of adventure into their 14 years of marriage. They set an example for all who knew them of what a true partnership was - loving and caring for one another through their last minutes together on earth.
Jimmy loved spending time with his friends and family in the outdoors, including trips to Lake Powell, hunting, golfing, RAZR riding and skiing and whatever Suzi planned for him. He was always up for anything and the life of the party. Jimmy was often happiest playing with his grandkids and throwing the ball for his beloved companion Joe.
His sly smile and dry sense of humor were legendary; he often proudly showed his best side to stunned friends, family and acquaintances. Jimmy worked at Utah Power and Light, later PacifiCorp, where he made countless friends over a 42-year career, mostly as a control room operator.
Despite his notoriously slender build, Jimmy had an enormous heart. He was a natural caregiver, helping care for his parents until their passing and was the rock and constant support to Suzi throughout her battle with cancer.
Jimmy is survived by his six kids, Jaymee (Pat) Sanderson and their kids Gianna and Kaden, Farmington, Utah, Dustin, West Jordan, Utah, Audra, West Jordan, Utah, Shanna (Josh) Velasquez and Isaac, Salt Lake City, Utah, Brian (Katie) Oakley, Portland, Ore. and Joe; siblings, Bill (Debbie) Eaquinto, Salem, Ore., Roslyn (Randy) Gunderson, West Jordan, Utah, Kathleen (Steve) Wright, Sandy, Utah, and Carolyn Howell, Salt Lake City, Utah; sweet mother-in-law, Inez Valdez, East Carbon, Utah; sisters-in-law, Zena (Butch) Robinson, Price, Utah, Bobbi (Randy) Mabbutt, Price, Utah, Juanita (Willo) Valdez, Helper, Utah; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by Suzi and his parents.
His family would like to thank Dr. Garrett Bird and the incredible ICU staff at Jordan Valley Medical Center for their kindness and compassion.
Funeral service, Thursday, May 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at the Notre Dame Hope Center, 185 North Carbon Ave. in Price. Family will receive friends at the Hope Center Wednesday evening from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Thursday one hour prior to service. Committal service, Price City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, have a Bud Light and cheers to Jimmy. Due to COVID-19, those attending must practice safe social distancing measures and wear a mask. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Jimmy online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2020