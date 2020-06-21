James Edward Beisel

1946 ~ 2020

James Edward Beisel passed away April 21, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born on January, 6th 1946 in Brunswick, GA to Norman and Alice Beisel and was the youngest of five children. He graduated from University of Utah in Business and completed a Masters degree from Sacramento State University in Finance.

James lived in many places throughout his life. He grew up roaming the forests and beaches of St. Simons Island, GA. He always shared stories of hunting, fishing and exploring places he probably shouldn't have. His adventurous nature eventually brought him out west. He married the love of his life, Linda, while attending the University of Utah. They were married for over 50 years and raised two wonderful sons Matthew and Tyler. They lived in Salt Lake City UT, Phoenix, AZ and Sacramento, CA before eventually settling in Holladay, UT. Sitting in his backyard in Holladay he would say, "you know I have spent 30 years looking for a place to retire and it has been sitting here right in front of my nose." He absolutely adored his family, he was a devoted father, husband, brother and friend. He spent much of his time dedicated to the enrichment of others. He was a long serving Mason, Shriner, Utah Westerner, Golf Coach and Project Reality Board Member.

During James' professional life he worked for Travelers Insurance Co. and then completed his career working as the Operations and Finance Manager at Judge Memorial Catholic High School. He enjoyed the people he worked with and especially the golf teams he coached during this time.

Jim was an accomplished historian and genealogist. He spent many years exploring the rich histories on both sides of our family and discovered many new things that had been missed or forgotten over time. He was a generous man who always had time to share his experiences and knowledge with anyone that asked him. Jim loved exploring the outdoors and observing animals in their natural habitats and he shared that with his family. He was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church.

A memorial for James will be held at a later date. Our family would like to thank all of you for the kindness and comfort that you have provided during this time.



