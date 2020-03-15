|
|
May 27, 1952 ~ Mar 7, 2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 after a long illness.
Born May 27, 1952 in Salt Lake City, Utah to D. Edward Dignan and LaRue Boberg Dignan. During his childhood he lived in Seattle, WA, Billings MT and Albuquerque, NM, before moving back to Salt Lake City in 1967. Jim spoke fondly of his time in Albuquerque, and some of his lifelong best friends were made there.
Jim graduated from Olympus High School in 1970. Later joined Army Reserves during Vietnam and remained an active member of the Guard for several years. On February 11th, 1977 he married the love of his live, Susan Hales. They had one son, Matthew James Dignan, born August 21st, 1980.
Preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law Shirley Badham Hales; father-in-law Lehi Davis Hales, granddaughter Ella Pauline Dignan, as well as many other relatives. Survived by wife of 43 years, Susan; son Matthew; daughter-in-law Angela Dignan; granddaughter Marian Dignan; grandsons Brayden, JJ, Cristian and Chayse; brothers Mark Dignan (Kay), John Dignan (Cindy); sister Marcia Smart (Stan).
Per Jim's final wishes, there will be no funeral services. Condolences may be paid at [email protected] A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020